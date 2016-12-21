Demonetisation: In pre-Budget 2017 meet with Arun Jaitley, bankers seek tax sops

“There is need for full tax exemption for NPA provisioning by the banks keeping in view their profitability,” the bankers told Jaitley (ANI)

Representatives of the financial sector, in a pre-Budget meeting with finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday, sought a slew of tax incentives to deal with the impact of demonetisation and the surge in non-performing assets. They also demanded higher capital infusion in the public sector banks.

“There is need for full tax exemption for NPA provisioning by the banks keeping in view their profitability,” the bankers told Jaitley, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

With deluge of deposits in the banking sector post demonetisation, bringing down deposits rates, bankers said some sort of exemption needs to given to senior citizens under the income tax Act so that they have a decent income through their deposits.

To incentivise digital payments, the bankers urged tax rebate to shopkeepers for using digital means and for better compliance. Same way, consumers may also be given a tax rebate if their digital purchases are more than a certain amount.

They also sought exempting transactions of banking correspondents from the service tax. The financial sector representatives sought a provision in the Budget that if an insurance company or mutual fund employing a certain number of people increases the number of jobs by a certain degree, then 2-3% tax relaxation would be given to it.

This will directly link tax rates with job generation.