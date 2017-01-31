Budget session 2017 kickstarts with President’s address: Key highlights of speech

. Speaking to the legislators of the country, the President said that this was a historic session heralding advancement of the budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget for the first time. (PTI)

The 2017 budget session of the parliament began with President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to members of both the houses on Tuesday. Speaking to the legislators of the country, the President said that this was a historic session heralding advancement of the budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget for the first time. He praised the countrymen for going through the struggle of demonetisation and said that the resilience showed by the citizens, particularly the poor in the fight against black money and corruption was remarkable. He further said, “the core of all my government policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’, ‘peedit’, ‘Dalit’, ‘vanchhit’. Govt committed to growth, ‘sabka saath sabka vikaas’.” The President praised the countrymen for voluntarily giving up the LPG subsidy to help the poor. He praised the Modi government for having taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor, and the commitment to provide shelter.

Here are the highlights of the speech:

Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases: President Mukherjee

Under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time: President Mukherjee

37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes: President Mukherjee

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor: President Mukherjee

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor: President Mukherjee

My Government is committed to providing shelter to every houseless poor household through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana: President Mukherjee

My Government has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor: President Mukherjee

Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crores have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year: President Mukherjee

Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: President Mukherjee

To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started: President Mukherjee

Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes: President Mukherjee

An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unbanked: President Mukherjee

Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation: President Mukherjee

My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: President Mukherjee

At the core of all my Govt’s policies is the welfare of the garib, Dalit, peedit, shoshit, vanchit, kisan, shramik &yuva: President Mukherjee

My government salutes the strength of janashakti and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman: President Mukherjee

Janashakti has transformed Swachh Bharat Mission into a jan-andolan: President Mukherjee

Resilience & forbearance demonstrated by countrymen recently in fight against black money & corruption is remarkable: President Mukherjee