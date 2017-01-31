Budget Session 2017: Creation of next-gen infra government’s top priority said President Pranab Mukherjee

My government is committed to optimally harness our marine wealth and give a new impetus to ocean-led development, said the President. (File picture, Picture Credit: Reuters)

Next-generation infrastructure right from highways to i-ways along with creation of a blue economy through innovative Sagarmala project and lighting the rural India have been on top of the government’s agenda, President Pranab Mukherjee said today. Focus on infrastructure saw huge allocations that included highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 1.21 lakh crore towards modernisation of railways, identification of Rs 3 lakh crore for harnessing marine wealth under Sagarmala project and over Rs 2 lakh crore for gram panchayat developments, Mukherjee said addressing the joint sitting of Parliament.

“From highways to i-ways, from railways to waterways, from seaports to airports, from water pipelines to gas pipelines, from earth sciences to satellites, from rural infrastructure to smart cities, creation of vital next generation infrastructure has received special attention of my government,” the President said. Enunciating the work done towards infrastructure creation, Mukherjee said the government aims to connect all rural habitations with all-weather roads and has already built more than 73,000 kms of roads in rural areas. “More than 5,000 kms of roads in 44 Left Wing Extremist affected districts are being upgraded,” he said.

Elaborating government’s efforts to tap ocean wealth, the President emphasised, “My government is committed to optimally harness our marine wealth and give a new impetus to ocean-led development.” Under the Sagarmala programme on port-led development, a total of 199 projects with an outlay of Rs 3 lakh crore have been identified for implementation in the next three years, he said. Of these, projects of more than Rs 1 lakh crore are already under implementation.