Budget presentation on February 1 is a done deal, no specific announcement for poll bound states

The announcement of budget for the year 2017 is final on February 1. Top sources have confirmed that there will

not be any special announcement in store for the states which are going for assembly elections during 2017 as reported by news agency PTI . As many as five states are bound for assembly elections in 2017, namely Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

While the state of Goa and Punjab will go for polls on February 4,2016, Manipur will have polls in two phases on February 4 and 8 respectively. Uttarakhand will vote on February 15. UP being the largest state will go for polls in seven phases starting from February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.

With UP being the hot seat of political playground all eyes will be on the largest state secially after the family feud between the members of the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP). UP has the largest constituency with 403 seats, analysts claim that there will be a tough fight between the two regional parties the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CM Akhilesh Yadav have already got the command of the Samajwadi Party and have entered into an alliance with the Congress. So far the BJP have announced the names of 149 candidates for the state of UP and 64 for Uttarakhand. While the BJP looks confident of repeating the results of 2014 Lok Sabha polls, political pundits are skeptical about the party making it big in the elections.