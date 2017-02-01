Union Budget 2017: Indian youth ready to pay more taxes, but will Arun Jaitley meet their demands?

Union Budget 2017: From businessmen to salaried people everyone has varying categories of demands, but what truly does the youth of our country want, the people who will lead India in the future? (Source: PTI)

What does young India want from the Union Budget 2017? Amid a lot of brouhaha over various key issues surrounding the political discourses in India, demonetisation and assembly elections have hogged the limelight, and now it is time for the annual budget which will decide the economy of the country for the year to come. From businessmen to salaried people everyone has varying categories of demands, but what truly does the youth of our country want, the people who will lead India in the future? Following the sudden demonetisation decision with the argument of black money and corruption, the centre is now all set to table its annual budget today and members for every stratum of the society have different degrees of expectations. Will Finance Minister be able to keep the economists and common man happy? More so, the highly aware youth of today who as always are keeping high hopes about amazing new policies from the PM Modi-led government.

Meanwhile, the expectations follow a general rule, where people want more employment opportunities, lesser interest rates on education loans and an economy which are free and transparent. With the way India is producing educated youth, there is an even bigger demand for employment. Interestingly, especially after the note ban, young people want the government some to take initiatives in promoting cashless transactions as well as a wider reach. Some people also want incentives like benefits for using the option of electronic payments.

A UN report says that approximately 36 crore Indians are between the age 10-24 years and India has the biggest youth population in the world which essentially means there is a dire need for the government to make heavy investments in educating, skill-development and health. Many of them wish to see a youth-oriented budget.

With India set to account for 20 percent of the world’s workforce in the next three years, many young men and women wanted the government to largely focus its resources on how to positively channelise the energy of the youth and make them more productive. Additionally, some expected Jaitley to make gadgets affordable.