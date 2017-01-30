Swaraj Abhiyan to hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ on budget day

The Jai Kisan Andolan of the Swaraj Abhiyan and a few other farmers’ organisations on Sunday decided to hold a ‘Kisan Sansad’ (Farmers’ Parliament) here on February 1. (Source: AP)

The Jai Kisan Andolan of the Swaraj Abhiyan and a few other farmers’ organisations on Sunday decided to hold a ‘Kisan Sansad’ (Farmers’ Parliament) here on February 1, parallel to the presentation of the Union Budget.

“We are going to hold a historic Farmers’ Parliament (Kisan Sansad) on February 1 at Jantar Mantar, parallel to the presentation of the Union Budget, where a budget for farming and farmers will be presented, debated and put to vote,” said Avik Saha, National Convener of Jai Kisan Andolan.

The delegates will also offer initial comments on the agriculture and farmer related provisions of the Union Budget at this unique event, Saha said.

Andolan member and founder member of Swaraj Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav said: “Deliberations to put an end to the apartheid of the voice of farmers and all other rural primary producers of the country in the debate on the state of our economy and its future will be put in Farmers’ Parliament.”