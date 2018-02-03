Budget 2018 responded well to the macroeconomic reality of the country

The Survey, based on a detailed cross-country analysis, established that investment slowdowns have a pronounced effect on GDP.

The Economic Survey is released by the department of economic affairs under the guidance of the chief economic advisor (CEA) every year. It presents the ministry of finance’s (MoF) view of how the Indian economy performed over the last 12 months. This year, the Survey for 2017-18 was released on January 29. Quite naturally, the Union Budget follows soon after. Ideally, a balanced Budget would take cues from the issues highlighted by the Survey and take measures in response. Given it was the current government’s last full year Budget before the general elections, analysts expected it to be overly populist as has been the case historically. So, the question we want to answer here is: did this Budget respond well to the economic situation of our country, as presented by the Survey? Let us briefly look at both the documents in parallel, focusing largely on the big ticket items of the Budget.

The Survey, based on a detailed cross-country analysis, established that investment slowdowns have a pronounced effect on GDP, while the relationship between saving rate trends and GDP was unclear. The Survey, thus, argued for “urgent prioritisation of investment revival to arrest more lasting growth impacts”. The Survey acknowledged the government’s response to this slowdown in the form of an increase in public investment since 2015-16 and policies targeted to resolve the twin balance-sheet (TBS) challenge. Going forward, the Survey suggested complementary steps that bring down the cost of doing business, and deliver a stable and transparent regulatory regime. The Budget delivered on both fronts in this regard. On the investment side, the Budget saw around Rs 1 lakh crore increase in estimated budgetary and extra-budgetary expenditure on infrastructure. The FM further announced measures like doubling of allocation to the digital India programme and allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the augmentation (wi-fi hotspots) of the telecom infrastructure being set up under BharatNet. To encourage investment in food processing, the government doubled its allocation for the food processing industry to Rs 1,400 crore. The reduced corporate tax rate of 25% for companies with turnover up to Rs 250 crore was an important measure that could boost private sector investment. With regards to the complementary measures mentioned by the Survey, the FM announced that 372 business reform actions, identified by the government, have been taken up by states on a mission mode. The performance of these programmes will be based on user feedback.

Another interesting aspect of the Survey was whether India is destined for a “late converger stall”. Basically, this means that while the incomes of emerging nations will grow at a faster rate than developed nations, India, being a “late-converger” faces challenges not faced by its East Asian counterparts. Challenges include the anti-globalisation sentiment across the world and, as the Survey calls it, a “thwarted structural transformation”. The thwarted structural transformation is due to the increased barriers into the next tier of the productivity ladder, owing to the adoption of new and complex technologies. While investments in human capital and policies to boost agricultural productivity are under our control, we can do little to affect the anti-globalisation headwinds. This Budget put human capital at the centre stage. The flagship National Health Protection scheme is the largest of its type in the world. The increase in the number of medical colleges through upgradation of district hospitals will lead to a more equitable distribution of medical colleges throughout the country. In education, the FM launched Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education (RISE) by 2022. This would spend Rs 1 lakh crore in research and related infrastructure in premier educational institutions over the next four years. Furthermore, NITI Aayog has been tasked to initiate a national programme for directing government’s efforts to artificial intelligence and encourage research and development of its applications. A mission on cyber-physical systems, as recommended in the Survey was also announced. Another aspect of human capital development was highlighted in Chapter 8 of the Survey, which starts with the line “Innovations in science and technology are integral to the long-term growth and dynamism of any nation”. Various measures announced in the Budget speech emphasised the importance of strengthening research and development and promoting new technologies in India. Key initiatives included the RISE scheme mentioned above and the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme. The PMRF would identify 1,000 BTech students who would be encouraged to pursue PhD in IITs, IISc, etc, with handsome fellowships.

Lastly, the Survey recognises that climate change has the potential to reduce agricultural incomes (15 to 18% reduction in irrigated areas) with the brunt falling on non-irrigated areas (20 to 25% reduction). It pointed out that there is an urgent need to ramp up irrigation coverage, increase effectiveness of weather-based crop insurance schemes along with an increase in farm productivity. The 2018-19 Budget has taken some important steps towards raising farm incomes. First, the announcement that minimum support prices (MSP) will be set at 1.5 times the cost of production will ensure remunerative prices are received by farmers. About `500 crore allocated to the Operation Green, coupled with the cluster-based development model for agri-commodities should bring advantages of scale, enhancing productivity. Complementing these measures, the allocation of `2,000 crore for developing 22,000 Grameen Agricultural Markets will afford farmers the choice of where to sell their produce. Electronically linked to eNAM and free of APMC regulations, they will aim to provide small and marginal farmers a better avenue for selling their produce. Farmer Producer Organisations were given a boost by the announcement of income-tax exemption. The food processing industry was supported with a double allocation as mentioned above.

In conclusion, careful analysis suggests that the Union Budget 2018-19 responded well to the economic reality of the country as painted by the Survey 2017-18. Despite being the last Budget before elections, it steered away from hand-outs and focused on laying foundations for a new India. For this Budget, this proverb catches its essence well: “give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime”.

By Vaibhav Kapoor & Ranveer Nagaich. Kapoor is a public policy specialist and Nagaich is a young professional, NITI Aayog. Views are personal.