Budget 2018 Q&A: ‘Dividend distribution tax at receiver’s end not much useful, won’t raise collections’

There are reports that Budget 2018 will see Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) being introduced in the hands of the receivers instead of being taxed at source. (Image: IE)

Budget 2018 is just around the corner and there are speculative reports that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is considering doing away with the distinction between tax on long-and short-term capital gains or raising the holding period in equities. The decision to introduce LTCG on equities in Budget 2018 doesn’t augur well for the existence of STT, says fund manager Vivek Mittal. “I don’t think that LTCG will be introduced again, if introduced then existence of STT will be in questions. Government is earning around Rs 7500-8000 crore since last 3 years through STT. Government may widen the long term definition for shares from 1 year to 2 years,” Vivek Mittal, Research Head (Equities), Corporate Scan tells FE Online in an interview.

Not much enthused by the suggestion that introduction of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) in the hands of the receivers instead of being taxed at source can help the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to raise more tax in Budget 2018, Vivek Mittal says, “No, It may be not be introduced as it is not having a big impact on the Govt Kitty. The effective tax rate in the hand of corporate paying dividend is 20.36% (15% tax+surcharge+Cess). If it is passed on to individuals then it does not make any significant tax collection. We believe that Govt may increase the DDT rate from 15% to 20% at max.”

Also read: Budget 2018: All that could be in Arun Jaitley’s kitty for middle class, even for ‘new middle class’

Here are the edited excerpts of Vivek Mittal’s interview with Ashish Pandey of FE Online:

Q1. What are your expectations from the Budget 2018?

We are expecting that Arun Jaitley will tackle some big issue like Fiscal Deficit, Oil-Gas GST inclusion, Long Term Capital Gain in Stock Market, Doubling Farmer income, PSU Divestment, Surplus Land Sale smartly. We believe retaining Fiscal Deficit target at 3% in FY19 is not possible due to rising crude oil Prices and rising Govt Spending and Borrowings so we believe that FY18 fiscal deficit target will be revised from 3.2% to 3.5% and Govt will give Fiscal deficit target of 3.5% for FY19 as well.Oil-Gas GST inclusion looks tough considering rising crude prices and volatile GST collections but we expect that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2018 may take this decision as it will prove to be a bold step or reform and fuel prices will be cheaper by approx 20% (if states does not cut their taxes and GST rate slab taken as 28%). This step could be taken considering 2019 elections. Stock Market is shaping up well and supporting every reform and giving thumbs up to the early signs of an economic turnaround and delivered 29% returns in CY17. To disrupt this rally will prove to be detrimental so I don’t think that Govt may take risk of imposing long-term capital gain (LTCG). Idea about doubling Farmer income will be keenly watched despite average 8.30% MSP hike of Rabi crop and 6.20% of Kharif Crop for FY18. PSU divestments continuation specially treating companies like Hindustan Zinc for divestment and Surplus Land sale for supporting affordable housing are expected.

Q2. What will be the key areas of focus in Union Budget 2018?

Announcements on Infrastructure Spending, Job Creation, PSU Banks NPAs recovery measure and capital infusion, Merger of PSU Banks, Agri Sector Booster, Defense Budget, Budget and Fiscal Deficit targets and Financing will be a key focus area for us.

Also read: Budget 2018: Modi govt to give more Income Tax relief to people? Deduction under Sec 80C may be raised to Rs 2 lakh

Q3. Will Budget 2018 be populist or reformist?

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 as 70% reformist and 30% populist but we believe that reforms will be taken to provide indirect benefits to middle and poor class. Job creation incentives or other indirect benefits to Textile, Gems and Jewellery and Agri-based industries may be given. Reforms like Petro products GST inclusion, Cut in Gold Import duty from 10% to 4% is expected, Widening the base of Income Tax Slabs and Housing Loan interest exemption is on the cards.

Watch video

Q4. What’s your take on cryptocurrency? Will government clarify tax treatment on Bitcoin in Budget 2018?

We do not advise to trust this concept as there is no logical fundamental behind this. It is a pure speculation. Even in India it is not classified whether its a commodity or an asset or a security. There are some reports that Indians are contributing 10% of the total Bitcoin trade Globally. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley need to clarify in the budget and yes it should be taxed like other speculative class to check its trade.

Also read: Budget 2018 date: Day, time of FM Arun Jaitley’s budget speech, economic survey and Budget session

Q5. How do you see the markets behaving this year? What are your levels for Nifty, Sensex this year?

We are expecting Nifty EPS for FY19/FY20 is 600 and 700 respectively. So Nifty will range 10,200-10,800 in first half of FY19 and will touch 12,250 in H2FY19 when earnings of FY20 will start discounting (at 17.5 P/E multiple). We are not considering any LTCG disruption in Budget 2018 if it happens then Market will try to trade at lower P/E multiple and Nifty may see 3- 5% correction.