Budget 2018: Markets on edge, Sensex slips below 36,000-mark

Budget 2018: The markets started selling off soon after opening following weakness in overseas markets. (PTI)

Budget 2018: The benchmark indices on Wednesday fell for the second consecutive day as traders cited weak global cues and position unwinding ahead of the Budget as the primary reasons behind the weakness. Apprehensions about a re-introduction of long-term capital gains tax weighed on sentiment. The markets started selling off soon after opening following weakness in overseas markets. Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.83% lower and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.21% on Wednesday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended 1.37% lower on Tuesday. Benchmark Sensex fell 68.71 points, or 0.19%, to close at 35,965.02, while the Nifty 50 declined by 21.95 points, or 0.20%, to end the session at 11,027.70. Indian benchmark indices have hit record highs in 13 of 22 sessions since the beginning of 2018.

“There are multiple factors that might have caused the correction. Over the past few days we have seen a correction in the global markets and Indian markets are not isolated. Also, I know some people have redeemed money or are taking some calls due to the discussion on the LTCG (long term capital gains). Having said that, this correction was due to the global cues more than any domestic factor as nothing has changed in India in the last few days,” said Swarup Anand Mohanty, chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments. Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, agreed, “It is to do more with global factors. Markets are finally taking a bit of profit globally as well as locally.”

Another market participant who requested anonymity said, “Usually positions before the budget are very low. If you look at volumes and cash market delivery volumes, they are all lower. Nobody wants to take a big position before a large event”. In 2017, a day ahead of the budget, the Sensex had shed 0.7%. However, in 2016, when the budget was presented on a Monday, the index gained 1.64% on the preceding Friday. Clearly, the market seems more apprehensive this year, like last, suggested traders.

Some market participants also attributed concerns over a possible increase in the holding period for long-term capital gains tax (LTCGT) for the slide and warned of a sell-off in the days to come if such a step was to be announced in the budget. “The impact will obviously be negative. In fact lot of my clients have expressed high concern over this. They bought the shares on the presumption that it is going to be only one year. You will see a sell-off between now and March, if anything like this happens,” said a market participant who works with foreign portfolio investors.

“Today they have already factored in the tax cost in their NAVs; they have factored in saying that there is zero tax cost in the NAV. Suddenly if you bring in the tax element which is retroactive, they will have to readjust their NAVs to reflect the tax cost. There will be an immediate one time charge which they will have to book, and that’s not going to be taken kindly in the fund industry,” the person quoted above added.

A fund manager on condition of anonymity said, “For the last 10 to 15 days we have seen a good correction in mid and small caps. It may be because people are aware that LTCG is coming. One gets such an impression because of the way some people are profit booking”.

Fifteen of the nineteen sectoral indices in BSE ended the session in the red on Wednesday. Amongst Sensex stocks Dr Reddy’s fell by 3.75%, Tata Steel by 3.49% and Coal India, Hindustan Unilever and Sun Pharma by more than 2%.