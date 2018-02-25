Budget 2018: Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s financial session to begin tomorrow

Budget 2018: The session is likely to be a stormy one with the opposition Congress deciding to corner the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2018: The month-long Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence here tomorrow with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel. The session is likely to be a stormy one with the opposition Congress deciding to corner the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on several issues including the farmers’ plight, drought-like situation, water crisis among others. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh has convened a meeting of party MLAs tomorrow to decide the strategy to corner the BJP government. “We will seek replies from the state government that what happened to their proposal of asking Rs 3,500-crore from the Centre to deal with the drought-like situation,” Singh said.

“The recent hailstorm has worsened the situation for farmers but the state government failed to offer them relief,” alleged Singh. He also claimed that over ten lakh people have migrated from the state in search of jobs. According to the Assembly secretariat, 18 sittings of would be held in a span of 31-days while the Budget will be presented on February 28. The session culminates on March 28.