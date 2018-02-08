Budget 2018 India Highlights: Modi government to showcase each Ministry’s outcome document, says NITI Aayog

Budget 2018: After this year’s Union Budget, the government may give a detailed performance-based outcome document indicating the target of each ministry in Parliament said NITI Aayog.

After this year’s Union Budget, the government may give a detailed performance-based outcome document indicating the target of each ministry in Parliament said NITI Aayog. Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that NITI Aayog has been working on it for six months and has created 740 items, line-by-line outcome-based document which every ministry will have to follow.

“I am hoping that on the 9th of this month, a document will be placed in Parliament which will be the most detailed performance-based outcome Budget document that you would ever see. Each line has an outcome target mentioned there,” Rajiv Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. With the Centre’s boost for farmers in the Budget, Kumar said that it has clearly shown the government’s commitment to improving the plight of farmers. “It is not a populist Budget. There is no splurge, there is no attempt to win electoral support. In this context, the challenges are what the Budget points out farmers’ plight and we must accept that. Farmers’ income has to be addressed, doubling it by 2022, I think, is possible. We have started 10 pilot projects in NITI (Aayog) to try to demonstrate that,” said Kumar. He also said that in the next few months, NITI Aayog will focus on ensuring that every farmer in the country at least gets minimum support price which is equal to A2 (actual paid-out expenses)-plus family labour.

Kumar also said that the School Education Quality Index of NITI Aayog is ready and will be rolled out in all the states soon. He said the index will help improve the delivery of school education in the country as states will be competing on the index. NITI Aayog is also planning to release the first household survey-based employment data in October. “Policymaking without hard evidence is like shooting in the dark. The first household survey is now in the field for collecting employment data already. The first data you will get in October, and you will get quarterly household survey-based employment data henceforth. We are also trying to create a payroll data unit in NITI Aayog, and we will create a big data analytics unit,” said Kumar.