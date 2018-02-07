Budget 2018: ‘Global cues behind market decline, not LTCG tax’

Budget 2018: The Indian equity markets were mimicking global markets and the fall in indices was not a result of imposition of 10% long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities announced in the Budget last week, finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.

Budget 2018: The Indian equity markets were mimicking global markets and the fall in indices was not a result of imposition of 10% long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities announced in the Budget last week, finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said. He added that exemption of equities from LTCG tax had skewed the supply-demand mechanism as all other classes of assets were in the tax net. After 14 years, the Budget presented last week brought back an LTCG tax of 10% on equities if the gains realised is more than Rs 1 lakh. However, the gains made till January 31 have been grandfathered, which means that returns on equity investment made till the January end would remain exempt from the new tax. Adhia said the stock markets were relatively calm on the Budget day, signaling that the decision had not impacted sentiments adversely. “What happened on February 2 (Friday) and February 5 (Monday) was mainly because of global shake up that was happening. Of course, there is a ripple effect of whatever happens in the world on Indian stock market. Most of it is because of the global market otherwise the Sensex and the Nifty would have come down on the first and the second day after the Budget,” he said.

Additionally, he argued that the exemption of LTCG tax on equities had led to too much money chasing the same avenue of investment, which had led to continuous increase in asset valuation. However, the valuation didn’t reflect the fundamental strength of underlying assets, he added. “It is a potential risk particularly to small investors. And so it wasn’t a good idea to keep one class completely out of taxation,” Adhia said while addressing an industry body.

He said India still remains an attractive investment options as FIIs were net buyers in Indian equities on Monday. The government said the total amount of exempted capital gains from listed shares and units was around Rs 3,67,000 crore for AY 2017-18. It expects to mop up Rs 20,000 from the tax on LTCG from equities. Since January 31, the Sensex has fallen by 1.61% while the Nifty has declined by 1.58%. In comparison, the major indices across the world have fallen by more than 2.36% in the same period.