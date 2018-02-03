Budget 2018: Easing the pain in hinterland – Putting rural India in perspective

The government has increased its budgetary allocation for agriculture

In Budget 2018, the rural sector has been the primary focus of the finance minister, with measures such as assured minimum support price, and increased expenditure on rural infrastructure including housing, irrigation and roads.

The government has increased its budgetary allocation for agriculture and allied activities from the revised estimates of `56,698 crore in FY18 to Rs 63,836 crore in FY19. The allocation has increased around 13% year-on-year in FY19 similar to that of FY18.

Providing an impetus to hinterland is critical for the the country’s growth story. Rural India accounts for 69% of the country’s population, 47% of net domestic product and 55% of private consumption. Last year, the rural economy witnessed depressed domestic and global food prices in a year of bumper crop production which led to a fall in cultivation income and profitability.

The government has focused on providing long-term relief by empowering farmers in withstanding weather and supply shocks. The government has announced increased allocation for irrigation and crop insurance which will help in strengthening the farmers’ position. In FY18, the government overshot its budgetary allocation for rural development by about `7,000 crore because of higher expenditure on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

