Budget 2018: Delhi has got this, but Arvind Kejriwal govt wanted more – Here are all details

What Delhi got in Budget 2018?

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Budget 2018 on Thursday allocated Rs 790 crore for Delhi while the share in central taxes and duties for the city remained unchanged even though the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had demanded an increase. The Delhi government was given Rs 449.99 crore as central assistance in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha. In the previous Budget i.e. 2017, the Centre had allotted a total of 757.99 crore. The central assistance to the city government was Rs 412.98 crore.

In the 2018-19 Budget, Rs 10 crore has also been given to the AAP government for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 riot victims though the amount was Rs 15 crore in the 2017-18 Budget. Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore. The Delhi government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for it should be increased. According to the city govt, Delhi’s share in central taxes has remained static at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02.

Moreover, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a special scheme will be executed with Delhi government and adjoining states to address the rising air pollution in the National Capital. Presenting the Union Budget 2018-19, the minister also said steps will be taken to subsidise the machinery required for management of crop residue.

“A special scheme will be implemented to support the efforts of the governments of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the NCT of Delhi to address air pollution and to subsidise machinery required for in-situ management of crop residue,” he said.

Unveiling the last full-year budget of the current BJP-led government in Parliament, Jaitley said air pollution in Delhi-NCR region has been a cause of concern. Earlier, the Economic Survey had suggested heavy penalties for burning agricultural waste, and more incentives for farmers to

prevent alarmingly poor air quality in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.