Budget 2018: Centre allots Rs 790 crore for Delhi

Budget 2018: The Centre today allocated Rs 790 crore for Delhi in the 2018-19 Union Budget. (Image: PTI)

Budget 2018: The Centre today allocated Rs 790 crore for Delhi in the 2018-19 Union Budget while the share in central taxes and duties for the city remained unchanged even though the AAP government had demanded an increase. The Delhi government was given Rs 449.99 crore as central assistance in the Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha. In the previous Budget, the Centre had allotted a total of 757.99 crore. The central assistance to the city government was Rs 412.98 crore.

In the 2018-19 Budget, Rs 10 crore has also been given to the AAP government for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 riot victims though the amount was Rs 15 crore in the 2017-18 Budget. Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

The city government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for it should be increased. According to it, Delhi’s share in central taxes has remained static at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02.