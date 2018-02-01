Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley announces ‘Modicare’ as Obamacare becomes passe’

Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley presented budget.

Budget 2018: Keeping in mind the rural and middle class population of the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget document announced world’s largest healthcare program. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a new flagship national health protection scheme that provides for a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. The program launched on the same lines as by the US President Barack Obama (Obamacare) during his Presidentship will cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families that adds up to approximately 50 crore families.

No one knows if Obamacare was a successful healthcare program, but we will ensure Modicare becomes successful in every possible way, Arun Jaitley said in an interview aired on DD News. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said in budget 2018 that the government is slowly moving towards its aim for universal healthcare. He also announced creation of health and wellness centres which will bring healthcare nearer to the home. These centres which are 1.5 lakh in number will provide essential medical services to the people. The government has allocated Rs 1200 crore for this program in budget 2018.

The scheme will be launched under the Ayushman Bharat Mission. The Arun Jaitley also added in union budget 2018 that the healthcare program will generate lakhs of jobs, particularly for women. The budget holds all the more importance since it is the first one after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), and ahead of the union elections to be held in 2018. The budget 2018 was mostly focussed on the rural part of the country, senior citizens and middle class workers. Just after the budget Prime Minister Narendra said that the budget was development friendly and strengthen the vision of a ‘New India by 2022.’

He termed the budget “farmer friendly, common citizen friendly, business environment-friendly.” The budget 2018 attracted different reactions from the opposition parties and common man on different aspects.