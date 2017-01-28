Budget 2017: Yamaha Motor looking forward to a boost in the manufacturing sector

Yamaha Motor launched the latest addition to the FZ series FZ25, a 250cc sports bike, on Tuesday. (Source : Website)

With the budget round the corner, Yamaha Motor India’s VP, marketing and sales, Roy Kurian, is looking forward to a boost in the manufacturing sector. Contrary to the previous two budgets, Kurian believes that this year’s budget should be more consumption-based rather than production-based.

“Manufacturing sector needs expansion in such a way that more youth join the sector. This can give better turnover and increase employment. It is important to try to make more people spend money to keep the cash flow running,” Kurian told ANI.

“Demonetisation is a phase which came as a shock. However, citizens have now adjusted. Our society is slowly developing into a cashless economy which will be very beneficial in the future,” Kurian added while supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s November 9 demonetisation drive.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





Yamaha Motor launched the latest addition to the FZ series FZ25, a 250cc sports bike, on Tuesday. The bike comes with blue core technology, designed to enhance fuel efficiency and mileage. This bike weighs 140kg and comes with LED headlights and taillights and an LCD display to make reading easier for the biker. The showroom price of this bike is valued at Rs. 1, 19, 500.

The sales target for this year is one million. With a major contribution from the scooter segment, last year’s sale value was 7.86lac two wheelers. This year, the aim is to sell 4000 to 5000 two wheelers per month in order to achieve the designated sales target.