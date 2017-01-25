Budget 2017 to continue government’s transformation drive: Finance Ministry

The third full Budget of the government will be presented by Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha on February 1, as against the usual date of the last working day of that month. (Reuters)

Finance Ministry today said the drive to transform India will continue in Budget 2017-18 to be unveiled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1. In a short video clip listing out the popular schemes announced in the previous budgets of the NDA government since 2014, it said the 2017-18 Budget will focus on “development for all” based on “new thinking, new direction”.

The third full Budget of the government will be presented by Jaitley in the Lok Sabha on February 1, as against the usual date of the last working day of that month.

Doing away with a nearly century-old tradition, the government decided to merge Railway Budget with the General Budget and the minister is expected to devote some part of his speech to proposals of the Rail Ministry.

The video clip showed the popular initiatives announced in earlier budgets like soil health cards for farmers, MUDRA Yojana to boost informal sector and LPG connection to women below poverty line.