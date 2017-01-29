Budget 2017: Tax incentives, infra status can make the difference for healthcare sector, says Nabin Ballodia of KPMG India

private hospitals and institutions need support to take healthcare to the lower strata of society.

Budget 2017 should assign “infrastructure status” to the healthcare sector so as to make it easier for hospitals and institutes to borrow and make healthcare affordable to the common man, says Nabin Ballodia, Partner, Tax, KPMG in India. Ballodia says that in the 70th year of independence, a lot needs to be done to take healthcare to the last person in India. He says that private hospitals and institutions need support to take healthcare to the lower strata of society.

“The government hospitals have been doing a lot. Private health institutions need a bit of impetus as these can be the hands and legs of the government in reaching out to the last person in the country,” Nabin told FE Online.

Apart from “infrastructure status”, Nabin feels the Narendra Modi government should mull over granting ‘tax holiday’ as this will play a pivotal role in raising the standard of healthcare system of our country.

Watch This Also:





“We need a sound healthcare system in India. If we take a look at the number of hospital beds available per 1000 persons in India, the number goes down to dismal 0.5. In China, the number is 3.6 hospital beds/1000 persons where as in Japan, the number stands at 13.2,” he says, adding “to reach that level, tax incentives will play crucial role and it can make all the differences.”

Nabin says that Service tax has been a concerned for some time now. “I don’t think the government will be too much tweaking in the upcoming budget. The implementation of Goods and Services tax subside these pains in this sector,” he says.

Regarding the ‘import duty’, Nabin says that there is a lot of import duty on the import of medical equipment, specifically the high-end technology equipment. “My understanding is that there would be some degree of reduction in the import duty,” he says.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that his government will bear healthcare expenses of up to Rs 1 lakh annually of BPL families.

Noting that costly healthcare facilities were wiping away the finances of the poor, PM Modi had said the entire economy of a poor household gets hit when somebody falls ill and this scheme will ensure that such families are not deprived of healthcare benefits.