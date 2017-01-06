Budget 2017: Setback for Opposition, Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on postponement

Supreme Court today refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking that Budget 2016 should be presented after March. (Source: IE)

Supreme Court today refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea seeking that Budget 2016 should be presented after March. As per ANI, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar indicated there was no urgency in the matter and said that the court will hear the matter in due course of time, but not now.

Earlier, Opposition parties had urged the Supreme Court to postpone the presentation of the General Budget till the date of casting of votes for the five states going to the polls is not over, which is in March. A delegation of opposition parties that included leaders from Congress, Trinamool Congress, MC, Samajwadi Party, BSP, JDU, RJD had met the Election Commission on Thursday to present their views on the issue.

They have slammed it as a short-term political move with an eye on the assembly polls to enable the Narendra Modi government to announce sops before the elections while bypassing the Election Commission’s (EC) model code of conduct.

Soon after meeting the EC, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “We demand that budget be presented after March 8, which is when polling for elections will be over.”

Azad further said that populist measures could be taken in budget, so a just and fair election can’t be held. With Congress leaving no stone unturned to attack the central government over its plans to present the Union Budget on February 1, three days prior to the start of voting in assembly elections in five states, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has also joined the chorus of protest.

While the united oppostion is against the presentation of Union Budget before polls, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has defended the move and asked what are the opponents afraid of considering that they claim that demonetisation was an unpopular decision that will hit BJP chances at the hustings.