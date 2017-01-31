Budget 2017: Rahul Gandhi reacts to President Pranab Mukherjee speech, says ‘govt is a complete failure in job creation’

With the media present in large numbers outside Parliament, Gandhi took a dig at the Narendra Modi government’s achievements and said, “Government is a complete failure in job creation, this is my main point.” (ANI)

Budget 2016: President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday and started the new Budget session. He highlighted his government’s priorities, achievements, and vision for the country. President highlighted how the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was helping the people of the country, especially the downtrodden to improve her/his life. As soon as the President stopped speaking and Members of Parliament trooped out, the first to speak to the media was Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

