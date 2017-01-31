Budget 2017: Post-demonetisation, push digital payments with tax incentives

The government is making a sustained effort in uplifting the banking and payment infrastructure through digitisation of transactions. (Reuters)

India’s economic and political landscape in the past couple of months has been dominated by the government’s sudden decision to demonetise high-value currency notes. The government is making a sustained effort in uplifting the banking and payment infrastructure through digitisation of transactions, particularly in rural areas and the informal sectors. Budget 2017 provides the opportunity to the government to help the financial services industry deal with some long-standing issues and, at the same time, address the concerns on newer issues. This article seeks to highlight certain key budget expectations of this industry on the direct tax front.

India’s banking industry is on the cusp of a major transformation and the biggest challenge faced by banks is the adoption and usage of new-age technologies, especially digital payment. The government could consider providing tax incentives, such as weighted deduction in respect of expenditure incurred/investment made on technology development or adoption for promoting “cash-less” transactions by banks.

In respect of an existing issue, banks are entitled to claim a deduction where a special reserve is created and maintained with respect to long-term finance provided by for development of industrial, agricultural, infrastructure facility and housing in India. However, the banks are required to retain the amounts in the special reserve account in perpetuity, long after the purpose of granting the loans has been fulfilled since withdrawal from such reserve is taxed. The Income-Tax Act, 1961 (Act) should be suitably amended to specify a period, say, five years, for retaining the transferred amounts in special reserve as such a period would be adequate to fulfil the purpose of granting long-term finance.

Complementary to the banking system, NBFCs are poised to broad-base economic development and financial inclusion and, accordingly, NBFCs are expecting similar tax treatments as banks in respect of interest on sticky loans. In this regards, NBFCs (similar to banks) are mandated to defer income in respect of their NPAs, in accordance with Reserve Bank of India directions. The Act recognises the principle of taxing income on NPAs in the year in which it is received or credited to the books of account, for banks, public financial institutions, etc. In order to bring in parity within the lending sector, such benefit ought to be extended to NBFCs.

In India, debt (or income-oriented) schemes continue to account for a very sizeable portion of assets under management. The present tax regime for non-equity oriented funds, i.e., period of holding of three years to qualify as a long-term capital asset, taxation of sale/ redemption of debt units at higher rates and tax on distribution by debt schemes, have contributed to sluggish growth of the industry which is also marred on account of lack of widespread financial literacy among investors.

To incentivise the industry and encourage increased retail investment in mutual funds of savings, the government could consider providing for tax incentives such as reconsidering the period of holding of units for debt schemes to be qualify as long-term capital asset, classification of fund of fund schemes with 65% or more in equity, as an equity oriented mutual fund (vis-à-vis the present practice as a non-equity mutual fund) and creating a separate tax exemption for investment in ELSS schemes (i.e., taking the same out of the purview of section 80C).

To exhaustively meet the government’s objective of attracting foreign exchange, the concessional rate of withholding tax of 5% under section 194LD of the Act—for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)—and the beneficial rate of 5% under section 194LC of the Act (on investment made in long-term bonds), ought to be further extended for a further period of three to five years. To rationalise the tax rate and reduce ambiguity, the above beneficial tax regime should also be extended to any foreign exchange borrowing (including rupee denominated debt) made by an Indian concern.

There does not appear to be international precedence on the incidence of General Anti Avoidance Rules (GAAR) in the portfolio investment context; thus, to bring much-needed tax clarity, FPIs (whether or not claiming treaty benefits) should be exempted from the applicability of GAAR provisions or; failing which, appropriate detailed clarifications be provided as regards to its applicability in the context of FPIs.

The CBDT has taken a corrective measure to keep in abeyance the contentious Circular No 41 of 2016 issued by it on December 21, 2016, which sought to clarify, in a FAQ format, various queries raised by stakeholders with regard to taxation of indirect transfer. As a next step, in order to ensure complete clarity and to dispense with concerns of the Fund industry, the Act may be amended to provide that indirect transfer provisions shall not apply to FPIs.

Certain additional provisions to deal with mitigating short-term capital gains tax for securities transaction in GIFT city could give fillip to the India’s first International Financial Service Centre, and rationalisation of conditions in Section 9A (on direct ownership by resident Indians, alignment with SEBI criteria with ‘broad based’ definition) would pave the way for onshore fund manager regime.

There has been a shift in the approach of the government towards tax policy, with a focus now on driving innovation and creating a tax environment that is competitive, predictable and transparent. One hopes that the Budget 2017 furthers the approach and meets the expectations of the banking and financial services sectors which would go a long way in having a positive impact on this industry.

With contributions from Mitesh Gada, tax partner, EY

The author is tax leader for financial services, EY India. Views are personal