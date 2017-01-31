Budget 2017: Outlay for labour-intensive textiles sector set to jump

The ministry may be allocated Rs 6,200-6,500 crore in the coming Budget, compared with the Rs 4,595 crore budgeted for 2016-17. (Reuters)

As the government increases focus on labour-intensive sectors, the textile ministry will likely see a 35-40% jump in fund allocation in the coming Budget from the budgeted level of 2016-17, bucking the trend of modest hikes in recent years.

The ministry may be allocated Rs 6,200-6,500 crore in the coming Budget, compared with the Rs 4,595 crore budgeted for 2016-17, sources told FE. It could get more funds to settle both old and new claims under the latest and previous versions of the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) and to cater for refund claims under the new duty drawback scheme announced as part of a special package for the garments industry in June last year, the sources added. In fact, these two crucial schemes could account for more than a half of the ministry’s likely budgetary allocation in 2017-18.

The budgetary allocation for the amended TUFS (ATUFS) could be raised to at least Rs 2,000 crore in 2017-18, as the Rs 1,480 crore earmarked for the scheme in the 2016-17 Budget proved to be grossly inadequate. Similarly, if the textile ministry’s estimate of annual outgo on account of refunds of various state levies to garment exporters under the duty drawback scheme is any indication, the budget for 2017-18 could provide over Rs 1,500 crore for it.

The ministry has been provided Rs 500 crore for 2016-17 to settle duty drawback claims since the scheme was notified in September last year.

The annual rise in budgetary allocation for the ministry has been marginal in recent years, and in 2013-14, it even witnessed a cut in outlay from a year before. The ministry was even pulled up by a parliamentary standing committee in 2015 for slow spending in previous years. However, the panel observed that the ministry, of late, had improved its pace of expenditure.

The textile and the garment sector assumes importance as it employs close to 32 million people, having become the largest employer after agriculture.

Noted textiles expert DK Nair said, “A significant increase in allocation for the textile ministry will improve the implementation of some of the schemes that are not yielding the desired results at the moment due to inadequate funds.”

In 2015-16, the industry had made representations to the ministry, saying TUFS claims worth R3,000 crore were pending for more than three years against investments made during the so-called blackout period (June 20, 2010 to April 27, 2011) as well as errors in reporting of the dole-out amount by banks to the textile commissioner. The blackout period refers to the time when the government had stopped fresh sanctions of projects under the TUFS, seeking to change the contours of the scheme from an open-ended scheme to a closed-ended one, and launched the revised scheme only from April 2011.

Government officials have said textile mills, which sought subsidy against investments made under the TUFS during the blackout period, won’t be provided any such support. Such subsidy claims are to the tune of R1,000-1,200 crore, according to an industry estimate. However, those who have lost out due to mis-reporting by banks may get the subsidy benefits.

The TUFS was introduced in 1999 to make available funds to the textile industry for upgrading technology at existing units as well as to set up new units with state-of-the-art facilities so that its viability and competitiveness in the domestic and international markets soar.

Last year, the cabinet committee on economic affairs decided to refund the state levies under the duty drawback scheme. The government expected the move to raise exports by $9.5 billion, employment by close to a million and investment by $2.7 billion over a three-year period.