Budget 2017: Nearly 13 cr poor covered under social security

Observing that financial inclusion was the key to poverty alleviation, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the customary joint session of both houses of parliament ahead of the budget session, Mukherjee said the core of all government policies was welfare of the poor, Dalits, deprived, underprivileged, farmers, workers and the youth.

Enumerating various pro-poor schemes, Mukherjee said the government was guided by the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ (integral humanism).

“To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank was started. An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts were opened for the unbanked,” he said.

“My government is committed to providing shelter to every houseless poor household through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana,” he said.

Mukherjee said that under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs 16,000 crore have been made available to self-help groups (SHGs) in the current financial year while over Rs 2 lakh crore was provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.