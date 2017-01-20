Budget 2017 more important for markets than state election results: Andrew Holland

He further told the news channel that real estate sector may be the dark horse positively. “I am not negative on the Indian real estate sector.”

Andrew Holland of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies on Friday said that the market is not expecting anything negative from the state elections. In an interview with BTVi he said that Budget 2017 is more important for markets than any other state election results. He further told the news channel that real estate sector may be the dark horse positively. “I am not negative on the Indian real estate sector.”

Narendra Modi government is likely to present Budget 2017 on February 1. The Budget is special not only for the fact that it has been preponed but more importantly because it comes within months after Modi government’s massive demonestisation drive. Most analysts and economists expect Budget 2017 to be tax-payer friendly, especially given the pain that common man has faced after old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes ceased to be legal tender money.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31. The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9. The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget is going to end from this fiscal, with the Finance Ministry accepting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the General Budget.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that railway travel may become pricier for passengers come the next financial year. Jaitley is also set to hold pre-budget consultation with states on January 4, after the meeting of the GST Council gets over.