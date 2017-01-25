Budget 2017: Experts urges greater subsidy on purchase of solar products

“Energy is largely fuel wood, animal dung, or crop residues, all of which emit smoke, pollute atmosphere, and are detrimental to health and safety of family members, particularly women,” the letter said.

Experts in the field of solar conservation have urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to increase subsidies on purchase of solar products in the 2017-18 Union Budget to give a boost to beneficiaries.

Members of global NGO Solar Cooker International (SCI) Janak Palta McGilligan and city-based Deepak Gadhia, in a letter to the finance minister, have requested that greater subsidy to be given on the purchase of solar cookers and solar dryers to beneficiaries, who are mostly women and farmers, which will enable them earn more income through its use.

Padma Shree recipient McGilligan and Gadhia, a member of International Solar Energy Society (ISES), observed that the government’s scheme of giving new LPG connection to BPL families is not going to solve energy related problems as LPG fuel is going to be available only for a limited period.

“Energy is largely fuel wood, animal dung, or crop residues, all of which emit smoke, pollute atmosphere, and are detrimental to health and safety of family members, particularly women,” the letter said.

“Solar cooking has been viewed as one way to alleviate a number of India’s problems which could be supported by government efforts,” it said.

“The use of solar cookers will solve the issue of inadequate household energy faced by rural population across the country,” Palta and Gadhia were quoted as saying in the letter sent to the FM recently.

They also stated that government should give tax rebate to individuals investing in rooftop solar under provisions of Income Tax Act.