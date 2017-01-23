Budget 2017: EC orders centre to refrain from highlighting achievements for poll bound states as a 2017 budget presentation

Election Commission of India (Site)

In what can be termed as a masterstroke by the Election Commission (EC), the body have prevented the ruling NDA government to highlight the achievements in the five poll bound states as a part of budget presentation. Earlier the Congress had accused the Modi government of luring the voters by highlighting the achievements in the poll bound states as a part of budget presentation.

“We hope and we clearly say that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and they must abide by their constitutional duty to ensure that polls are free and fair, that no kind of inducements which will impress upon the voter in the election in the five states would happen,” Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar told reporters.

You may also like to watch

Noting that the fundamental requirement for a healthy democracy is that any kind of inducements or action that vitiates free and fair poll should be avoided at all costs, he said, “We would request and believe and hope the Election Commission will live up to its constitutional responsibility.”

The Supreme Court earlier dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the Union Budget from February 1 on grounds of upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

With inputs from PTI