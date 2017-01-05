Budget 2017: Defence Ministry eyeing enhanced allocation

As for the possibility of resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, he said: “Let’s hope for the best”.

Defence Ministry has pushed for enhanced allocation in the upcoming budget, Minister of State for Defence, Subhash R Bhamre indicated today.”Raksha Mantri (

) is definitely eyeing for that, and he has already spoken to the people concerned”, he told PTI here when asked if the Ministry is seeking enhanced allocation in the budget.

Asked if infiltration into Kashmir from across the border has come down, the Minister said: “Past few days, border is quiet….situation is much better. We are hoping to improve it day-by-day because our strategy is…we want peace at the border”. As for the possibility of resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, he said: “Let’s hope for the best”.

Earlier, he delivered his inaugural address at a seminar on “leveraging defence expenditure as a tool for nation building”, organised by College of Defence Management.