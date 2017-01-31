Budget 2017: Congress to hold strategy meeting in Parliament this morning

The meeting is likely to be chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, where the party will finalise its plans for upcoming budget session. (Reuters image)

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will hold a strategy meet this morning in Parliament. The meeting is likely to be chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, where the party will finalise its plans for upcoming budget session. The winter session witness deadlock that began with the start of the session.

Yesterday Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the Congress has raised a demand for holding discussion on five issues – demonetisation, the President’s address, the Union budget, increased terrorist activities and ceasefire violations and weakening of institutions like RBI, CBI, Niti Ayog and NIA. “There are many issues. But the demonetisation issue is very important and we certainly want a discussion on it. We will raise our demand in the business advisory committee also,” he said.

With the Budget session of Parliament scheduled to start from today, a day before the Union Budget is to be presented, President Pranab Mukherjee will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 am in the Central Hall of Parliament House. The pre-budget economic survey will also be tabled on the same day.

