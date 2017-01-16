Budget 2017: 10 must-have bogeys in Suresh Prabhu’s Rail budget express

In view of the recent train accidents, there is an urgent need to revamp the safety features of the railways system as a whole.

By Abhaya K Agarwal, Partner & PPP Leader, EY India

1) Need for a comprehensive PPP policy

Indian Railways has recently been following measures to bring huge amount of private investments in Indian Railways. Ongoing station redevelopment and advertisements initiatives of the Indian Railways can be topped up with private investments in areas such as mechanization of track maintenance works, development of multi-modal logistics park, and modernization and renovation of railway workshops. Hence, Indian Railways need a comprehensive PPP policy framework along with detailed and clear roadmap for implementation of projects on PPP mode.

2) Improvement of safety measures

In view of the recent train accidents, there is an urgent need to revamp the safety features of the railways system as a whole. Government needs to adopt a pragmatic approach in implementation of the safety improvement plans suggested in the Sam Pitroda report. The report on modernization of Indian Railways has put strong emphasis on improvement of safety measures in Indian Railways and envisaged a total investment of Rs. 39,836 crore towards mechanisation of track maintenance works, installation of wheel impact load detectors, equipping trains with Train Protection Warning System (TPWS), installation of vehicle borne digitized and recordable ultrasonic flaw detectors, elimination of unmanned level crossings, and other similar works. The ministry is planning to establish a dedicated safety fund for such measures. 25% of the funding is expected to come from the finance ministry while remaining will be raised through a safety cess to be levied from the customers. Besides, the ministry is expected to take proactive and fast steps towards equipping the trains with indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

3) Implementation of accounting reforms

Despite a comprehensive accounting structure, there are several complexities in the financial system of Indian Railways that restricts many investors and lenders to invest in Indian Railways. Current accounting system doesn’t reflect the true financial position of the system. In a meeting, the Finance Minister said, “Your accounting systems really must reveal more instead of concealing the reality. What is the kind of investment in infrastructure that is coming in, what is the kind of investment in railway safety, what is the kind of outcome of outlay that you have planned, I think those accounts must really reflect the reality.” Hence, we can expect swift action towards implementation of accounting reforms.

4) Digital transaction in ticket booking and other services

In view of the recent demonetization move by the government and in order to fulfil the government’s wish to move towards cashless society, a number of incentives and schemes for customers may be proposed by the government to promote the usage of credit/debit card, net banking and other modes like PayTM, UPI etc. To support the move, the government will further look to add 400 stations under free wifi network.

5) Line capacity addition measures

Currently, around 65% of the sections are running at 100% or above line capacity on High Density Network (HDN) routes. During 2015-19, the government has planned 11100 km of line doubling and 17200 km of new line commissioning to address the over utilization problem. A policy for participative models for rail connectivity and capacity augmentation projects was issued in December, 2012 with the aim of attracting private investments in construction of last mile connectivity. It is expected that the government would continue with its focus on adding new line capacities in the system.

6) Electrification of tracks and lines

1600 km of line electrification works were planned last year and the government is expected to add another 2000 km of line under its electrification program. To support the line electrification program, Indian Railways is planning to procure 800 MW from open market and commission 250 MW power plant at Nabi Nagar during year 2015-19. Development of railways transmission network is also envisaged during the same period.

7) Hiving-off some non-core business

Indian Railways can improve its core business of running trains by reducing its focus on noncore businesses. In a meeting, the Finance Minister said, “The core competence of railways is really to drive trains, to provide those services. Hospitality may not be the core competence of the railways and therefore, what is not within its core competence; the principle of outsourcing — which is accepted world over — can be a logical addition to those activities of railways.” In this context, we can expect hive off of some of noncore business like running schools and railway police force (RPF). Government may explore integration of the existing railway schools into the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathana set-up and cross-subsidizing education in alternative schools, including private schools. Similarly, replacement of RPF by the state police forces and other such outsourcing activities may be explored.

8) Increasing the carrying capacity of freight trains

Under the Mission 25 Tonnes announced last year, the ministry has planned to introduce high axle load wagons to carry 70% of the freight traffic by year 2020. It is expected that the government would add high axle load wagons to increase the capacity manifold.

9) Construction of sidings and freight terminals

Under the Mission Hundred announced last year, the ministry had planned to commission at least hundred sidings in the next 2 years. Private participation was anticipated for construction of these sidings. In 2016, the ministry has rationalized siding policy, thereby easing the setting up of additional private terminals. Hence, further action plan is expected in the upcoming budget regarding the development of sidings through PPP.

10) Service improvement measures

Last but not the least, Indian Railways shall continue with its efforts towards retrofitting coaches with bio toilets, providing wifi services at A-1 to C category stations, installation of railway display screens at stations, improved cleanliness and catering services.

(Azizul Quadir, Senior Professional at EY, also contributed to the article)