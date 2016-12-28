Budget 2016: What Rahul Gandhi wants from Narendra Modi government

He stressed on the point that the limit on Rs 24,000 should be withdrawn. (PTI)

Speaking on the occasion of the Congress Foundation Day function, Rahul Gandhi continued his outburst against the Narendra Modi government on demonetisation move and moved well beyond it, talking about issues that may or may not be covered in Budget 2016. While he has been demanding answers from the Prime Minister on several issues post-demonetisation, the latest demands will definitely make some sections of society very happy – if they fructify, that is. A day after the anti-demonetisation meeting, which was attended by all opposition parties except the CPI, CPI(M), Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rahul focussed on the weaker and vulnerable section of society.

He stressed on the point that the limit on Rs 24,000 should be withdrawn, as he believes that by putting this limit the government is snatching away the financial independence of the people. He also said that the government should come out with a list claiming the names of those who have deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their accounts before demonetisation order was announced. He also appealed the government to waive off loans of the farmers and give bonus of 20% on MSP.

You may also like to watch this video:

He went on to demand that the Modi government must provide to every woman in a BPL family a sum of Rs 25,000. Looking to provide a major boost to one of UPA’s biggest pet projects, Gandhi demanded a major change in MNREGA, asking the government to double the wages paid under the scheme to workers.

However, Rahul Gandhi is not going to get what he wants so easily. Countering the Opposition for raising objections to the demonetisation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had described the move as a ‘safayi abhiyan’ which is aimed at cutting down black money and corruption. What exactly is in store in the Budget 2017, is very much under wraps and likely to stay there till presentation day.