BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress today alleged that BJP collected billions of rupees from “unknown sources” and is now preaching about electoral reforms. Party’s chief national spokesperson Derek O’Brien also said the Narendra Modi government’s decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything. “You want electoral reforms & you bring down the minimum figure from 20k rupees to 2k. Won’t solve anything. Who you kidding?” he tweeted.

“And look who is preaching about electoral reforms? The party that has already picked up billions from “unknown sources,” the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha said.

On the Railway Budget, he said the “grand design” to merge it with the General Budget turned out to be a damp squib. “This will damage the very core of the transport system,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee slammed Union Budget 2017 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying it is misleading, full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words which mean nothing. She took to Twitter to express, “Tax payers still have restrictions on withdrawals. Remove all restrictions immediately. And where are the figures for demonetisation?”

Banerjee took to Twitter to make her opposition known, “No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibilityA controversial Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless.” She termed the budget as “contractionary” and a “complete gimmick”.