Bharatiya Janata Party asks Trinamool Congress to engage in fruitful discussions instead of agitating over ‘historic’ demonetisation

BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI that the TMC was wasting the taxpayers’ money with their baseless movements outside the Parliament. (PTI)

With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deciding not to attend the first two days of the Budget Session of Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked the Mamata Banerjee-led party to rise above party lines and engage in fruitful discussions if they have issues related to the government’s demonetisation drive. BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI that the TMC was wasting the taxpayers’ money with their baseless movements outside the Parliament.

“Time and again they are agitating over an issue, which is historic in nature… If they have problems with demonetisation, let them discuss in the Parliament,” she added. The TMC, in a statement, yesterday said that it would remain absent on the first two days of the Budget Session in protest against demonetisation, which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence, and restrictions on withdrawal limits from bank accounts which are still in force.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



“In the ensuing session, Trinamool will, among other issues, raise the issue of the illegal arrest of its Lok Sabha leader and another MP which is a clear case of political vendetta by the ruling party at the Centre by misusing CBI and abusing its power,” the statement added. Mamata had earlier questioned the February 1 date for the Union Budget.