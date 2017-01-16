A ‘Robin Hood’ Budget 2017 may not be well received by markets: Ramesh Damani

Declaration of the schedule of Assembly elections 2017 in five states on Wednesday triggered a controversy over the scheduled presentation of Union Budget 2017 on February 1.

Stating that Budget 2017 may be a watershed event for markets as a lot of economic reforms have preceded Budget, Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE on Monday told ET Now that a ‘Robin Hood’ Budget may not be well received by markets. “Budget must aim at higher growth, making the economy more cashless. I hope it is a popular Budget and not a populist one,” he said. Recently, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala told the business news channel that he doesn’t expect any tax relief in the Budget. “I don’t expect tax relief, but I don’t see anything negative for markets in Budget”. He further said that Long-term bull market in India will be a consequence of economic growth. “Surprising up move in markets indicating downside is limited. Expect to see a pause in Dollar strength.”

Declaration of the schedule of Assembly elections 2017 in five states on Wednesday triggered a controversy over the scheduled presentation of Union Budget 2017 on February 1. Opposition parties, including BJP’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena, have alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party would get an undue advantage by announcing the Union budget just before the elections starting February 4 in Goa and Punjab. Other three states going to the polls are Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand. However, Arun Jaitley said that the date for presenting the Union Budget on February 1 was decided much in advance of the EC’s announcement of Punjab polls, dismissing Opposition allegation that the budget was scheduled keeping in view the state elections.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31 when the government is likely to table the Economy Survey followed by the Union Budget on February 1. But opposition parties have complained that this will give the government an unfair advantage because the budget will include populist scheme and reforms that could influence voters. This, they allege, will violate the model code of conduct that kicks in as soon as elections are announced and forbid parties in power from taking or sharing decisions that could skew voters towards them.

The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9. The 92-year-old practice of presenting a separate Rail Budget is going to end from this fiscal, with the Finance Ministry accepting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s proposal to merge it with the General Budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that railway travel may become pricier for passengers come the next financial year. Jaitley is also set to hold pre-budget consultation with states on January 4, after the meeting of the GST Council gets over.