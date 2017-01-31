1.4 lakh Indian villages, 450 cities declared open defecation free: President Pranab Mukherjee

He praised the countrymen for going through the struggle of demonetisation and said that the resilience showed by the citizens, particularly the poor in the fight against black money and corruption was remarkable. (ANI)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday hailed the nation for declaring “over 1.4 lakh villages, 450 cities, 77 districts and three states as open defecation free”.

“My government salutes the strength of the janashakti (peoples’ power) to constructively utilise Rashtra Nirman (nation building),” Mukherjee said while addressing the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session.