RBI: Tri-party agents need Rs 25-crore net-owned funds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday released draft guidelines for tri-party repo and said that to be a tri-party agent, one needs to have a minimum net owned funds of Rs 25 crore. “Having considered it necessary in public interest and to regulate the financial system of the country to its advantage, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 45W of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and of all the powers enabling it in this behalf, hereby issues the draft Tri-Party Repo (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2017 dated April 11, 2017,” it said.

Tri-party repo is a type of repo contract where a third entity (apart from the borrower or lender), called a tri-party agent, acts as an intermediary between the two parties to the repo to facilitate services like collateral selection, payment and settlement, custody and management during the life of the transaction.

The central bank said that all tri-party agents need authorisation from RBI to act in that capacity, before they commence operations and scheduled commercial banks are eligible to be tri-party agents. “The applicant should have past experience of at least five years in the financial sector, India or abroad, preferably in offering custodial services,” it added.