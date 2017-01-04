DHFL cuts home loan rates by 0.5 per cent

DHFL today reduced its home loan lending rates by 0.5 per cent in line with competitors. (PTI)

Mortgage firm DHFL today reduced its home loan lending rates by 0.5 per cent in line with competitors.

Following the reduction, rates on home loan for various maturities will vary from 8.60 per cent to 9.10 per cent.

The government’s recent decision to provide interest rate relief to home buyers and to those who wish to plan a home in 2017, as well as several past initiatives have created a growth-enabling and conducive environment for the housing finance sector, DHFL CEO Harshil Mehta said in a statement.

“We will continue to be prompt and responsive to any initiative in the external environment, as we also continue to undertake several internal measures to benefit our customers as part of our commitment to enable access to home ownership for the LMI segment,” he said.

Yesterday country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC reduced its home loan rates by up to 0.45 per cent. Besides, Indiabulls Housing Finance reduced rates by similar basis points.