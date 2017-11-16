Datsun Redi-Go 1.0L road test: More power but worth the upgrade?

Datsun is currently the youngest brand in India that has managed to make some strike a chord among the young Indian buyers looking for entry-level car for its daily commute. Redi-Go was first launched in 2016 and got the much needed 1L engine earlier in 2017. With this powerful engine, Datsun has managed to sustain and marginally increase the sales of its Redi-Go and the car has by far been the most successful model for the company. The design of the car has worked in favour of Datsun in India. Using the same CMF-A platform that’s being used on the Renault Kwid, the approach for Redi-Go was different.

The tall stance of Datsun Redi-Go and the angry face ensures an aggressive look with appropriate use of chrome running along the front grille. Datsun Redi-Go looks no different than the regular 800cc variants of the car but does get daytime running lamps (DRLs) on the top-variants (1L engine option is available only on the top-variants). The rear of the car hosts the 1.0L badge for identification but otherwise there is no major differentiator from the regular variants. It would have been interesting to get some exterior changes but the point was also to be cost competitive with Alto and Kwid.

Datsun Redi-Go review

For a city like Delhi/NCR an average travel time for someone who drives to office is about 2 hrs 18 minutes (including traffic) and there are times when you are stuck in traffic between Noida or Gurgaon for hours and so the Datsun Redi-Go is not a bad car to be in? The tall stance gives more sense of space to the driver but of course at the rear seats the car is not as wide as in the other cars in this competition so while for short rides its perfect, long distance travel for rear seat passengers can get a bit uncomfortable and tiring.

The new 1.0L variant of Redi-Go has been tuned to give more power this 1.0 L i-SAT engine is tuned for the redi-GO brings the car at par with the competition in terms of power. It sheds a power of 65 hp and 91 Nm of torque. This engine has given a car a new character and has improved the overall charm to drive a car. There is enough power to cruise along the non-rush hours on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and the gearbox too is responsive however, if does require downshifts at below 2000 rpm. The company claims a mileage of 22.5 kmpl on the Redi-Go and in the city-traffic the car still gave a decent fuel efficiency of anywhere between 15.2 – 16 kmpl.

Datsun Redi GO 1.0

The steering is easy to handle and light weight of the car makes it more agile, however high-speed cornering on the car is not recommended. The tyre-size on the Redi-Go is disappointing as it does slips under hard braking. Datsun Redi-Go does not get ABS on any variant. Maruti Suzuki Alto is the vanilla offering in this segment. However, Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-Go appeal more to the young buyer and with increase in improvement in after sales and service these young cars have gained the popularity ever since the inception of these cars. Datsun Redi-Go 1.0L is a small and practical car for daily use in city traffic however I would still like the volume control rotatory dial to be a bit large and an improved music/infotainment system that we have seen on the Renault Kwid.

Datsun Redi-Go 1.0L: Worth the extra cost?

Datsun is also offering Datsun care service package for new Redi-Go customers under which the customer gets a host of free value-added services worth around Rs. 5000. Other than cost savings, it incorporates almost 100% coverage of parts, comes with 24x7 road-side assistance and is transferable. There are 3 package options, 3 years / 30,000 Km, 4 years / 40,000 km and 5 years or 50,000 km. We also offer extended warranty in Datsun CARE without any limitation of kilometers. However, Datsun says that the company will soon roll out products for existing customers as well.

Overall with Datsun Care and features like scuff plates and DRLs Datsun Redi-Go is a car to be considered if you are a tall person and looking to get along with daily city commute with ease, the 1.0L engine is powerful enough and will ensure a fun-filled drive. Renault Kwid still scores more on interiors and infotainment system and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 on reliability and trust.