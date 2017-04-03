Introduced BS-IV in 2010; no concerns on switch from BS-III engines now: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Talking about the sales growth of the company he said, "FY17 sales growth are at 10.6%; in line with company guidance. We aim to achieve double-digit growth in FY18. There is also a need to introduce new models to continue to maintain market share".

After the Supreme Court banned sale and registration of vehicles which are not BS-IV compliant from April 1, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava on Monday said that they had introduced BS-IV in 2010 and there are no concerns on the switch from BS-III engines now. Speaking to ET Now he further said that cars over 3 years to undergo refurbishment, & cars over 6 years to be relaunched with new models. Talking about the sales growth of the company he said, "FY17 sales growth are at 10.6%; in line with company guidance. We aim to achieve double-digit growth in FY18. There is also a need to introduce new models to continue to maintain market share". "We are planning to have more emphasis on better fuel efficiency going ahead," he added.

Meanwhile, observing that health of the people is "far, far more important than the commercial interests of the manufacturers", the apex court said that the makers of such vehicles have declined to take "sufficient proactive steps" despite being fully aware that the firms would be required to manufacture only BS-IV compliant vehicles from April 1, 2017. The court also prohibited registration of vehicles, which do not meet Bharat Stage-IV emission standards, from April 1 except on a proof that such a vehicle was sold on or before March 31.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had earlier informed the apex court that companies were holding stock of around 8.24 lakh vehicles, which are not BS-IV compliant, including 96,000 commercial vehicles, over six lakh two-wheelers and around 40,000 three-wheelers. Reacting to the court's order banning BS-III vehicles, SIAM termed it as "frustrating", saying the existing law allows sale of these vehicles and this fact was ignored. "We all have to respect the Supreme Court verdict," SIAM President Vinod Dasari said.