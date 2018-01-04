Yamaha Fazer 25 Road Test Review | An FZ With Full Clothing Or More?

The Yamaha Fazer 25 was launched in India a few months after the arrival of FZ25. The quarter-litre sports tourer is originally based on the latter as it offers the same engine and similar design language. The motorcycle is in fact, the only one left in the said segment after the retirement of Honda CBR250R but only time will tell if that works in its favour. While some people may be disappointed by the fact that Yamaha simply took the FZ25 and slapped a front fairing to it, we find out if the Fazer 25 is anything more than what meets the eyes!