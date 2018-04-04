Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Review: Old wine, new bottle but good!

Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been around for almost two decades now. The new Thunderbird X is intended towards offering a sporty choice to the masses, especially the youngsters. With the Thunderbird X, the company is offering multiple features that are unseen on a Royal Enfield motorcycle before. We have ridden the sportiest looking Royal Enfield till date to find out how does it fares against the regular model and what exactly has changed. So, the big question – is the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X all about the cosmetic job and does it have that X-factor?