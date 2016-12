Renault Duster AWD Diesel Review

The Duster has been in India since 2012 and after a facelift in March 2016, the Duster seems more appealing to potential buyers. That said, the older all-wheel-drive or AWD had a hard clutch and long travel, leaving the driver with a sore left foot. As far as off-road capabilities are concerned, the AWD could tackle most terrains with ease. So, does the facelift Duster AWD improve on any of its earlier shortcomings?