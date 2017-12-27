Mahindra’s Electric Vehicle Plans Revealed; Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Shares All Details

Seven years after Mahindra ventured into electric space makes the company the leading and only (currently) electric car maker in India. With the government now starting the talks of e-mobility and also procuring electric cars, Mahindra now plans big expansion at its production lines. Mahindra is also working on a global electric car and we had the opportunity not just to visit the Mahindra Electric plant in Bengaluru where Mahindra E2o is manufactured but we also managed to catch up with Mahesh Babu for an exclusive interview in which he gives us more insights on company’s aggressive EV plans.