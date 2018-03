2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V review: New King Of 160cc Bikes In India?

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has just stepped up the game in the entry-level streetfighter territory. The motorcycle not only has more racy looks but it also has more power packed performance under its sleeve. Add to that the racing heritage of TVS that has been used to build the motorcycle as the new RTR 160 is born of a six-time INMRC champion RTR 165. So how does the latest iteration of the best selling Apache perform and should you spend your money on it? Watch our track review to find out.