2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Review With Updated Prices: Should Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Worry?

The new 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift has launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.31 lakh (Ex-Delhi) and the now has a strong chance to take on the market leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and also the Tata Nexon. Ford India was the first to enter sub-4-meter SUV space with its Ecosport and created a segment that’s now one of the fastest growing vehilce segment in India. We had the chance to test the new 1.5L petrol engine on the Ecosport in Goa, the car is also available with 1.5L diesel engine but the1L ecoboost engine has been discontinued. Here we bring you the all the details of the new Ford Ecosport.