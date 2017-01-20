  5. XT 4X2 7 Seater

Tata Hexa XT 4X2 7 Seater

Rs. 16.20 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

The XT with 7 seating capacity is the third variant in Hexa lineup, powered by 2.2 litre VARICOR400 litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The XT trim sells at an on-road price of Rs 19.53 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as Chrome Insert outdoor handles, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, Brake Assist (BA) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Tata Hexa XT 4X2 7 Seater

Tata Hexa XT 4X2 7 Seater Key Features

  • 19" Machined-cut Alloy Wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Projector headlamps with DRL's
  • Premium Benecke-Kaliko seat upholstery
  • Touch screen infotainment system by Harman
  • Driver, passenger and side curtains airbags
Engine Name 2.2 litre VARICOR 400
Cubic Capacity 2179 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 400 Nm
Power 154 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front wheel drive
Transmission Manual
Number Of Gears 6
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency N/A
Front Suspension Double Wishbone type with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension Coil spring type 5 link rigid axle suspension

Tata Hexa Other Variants

Diesel

Other Tata Cars