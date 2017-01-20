Rs. 16.20 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The XT with 7 seating capacity is the third variant in Hexa lineup, powered by 2.2 litre VARICOR400 litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The XT trim sells at an on-road price of Rs 19.53 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as Chrome Insert outdoor handles, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, Brake Assist (BA) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP)