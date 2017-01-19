  5. XT 4X4 6 Seater

Tata Hexa XT 4X4 6 Seater

Rs. 17.49 Lakh

The XT is the top end variant in the Hexa line up and is powered by 2.2L VARICOR 400 mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The XT variant sells at an on road price of Rs 21.6 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as Chrome Insert outdoor handles, Interior Lamps with theatre dimming and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD.

Tata Hexa XT 4X4 6 Seater Key Features

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Roll-over Mitigation
  • Touchscreen Infotainment system by Harman
  • Premium Benecke-Kaliko seat upholstery
  • Projector Headlamps with DRL's
  • 19" Machined-cut Alloy Wheels
  • Driver, passenger and side curtains airbags
Engine Name 2.2 litre VARICOR 400
Cubic Capacity 2179 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 400 Nm
Power 154 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Four wheel drive
Transmission Manual
Number Of Gears 6
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency N/A
Front Suspension Double Wishbone type with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension Coil spring type 5 link rigid axle suspension

