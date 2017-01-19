Rs. 17.49 Lakh * Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi) Get On Road Price

The XT is the top end variant in the Hexa line up and is powered by 2.2L VARICOR 400 mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The XT variant sells at an on road price of Rs 21.6 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as Chrome Insert outdoor handles, Interior Lamps with theatre dimming and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD.