Tata Hexa XMA 7 Seater

The XMA is a mid variant in Hexa lineup, powered by 2.2 litre VARICOR400 litre engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The XMA trim sells at an on-road price of Rs 18.17 lakh, Delhi and gets features such as  Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Tata Hexa XMA 7 Seater Key Features

  • Touch screen infotainment system from Harman
  • Speed Dependent Volume Control
  • Sports mode with Race Car function
  • Corner Stability Control
  • Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • Rear Wiper
Engine Name 2.2 litre VARICOR 400
Cubic Capacity 2179 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 400 Nm
Power 154 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front wheel drive
Transmission Automatic
Number Of Gears 6
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency N/A
Front Suspension Double Wishbone type with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension Coil spring type 5 link rigid axle suspension

