Rs. 13.85 Lakh Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)

The XM variant is the second variant in Hexa line up and powered by 2.2 litre VARICOR 400 diesel engine mated to an 6-speed manual transmission. The XM trim sells at an on road price of Rs 16.75 lakhs and get features such as Remote central locking, sunglass holder and Rear wiper