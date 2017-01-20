  5. XM 7 Seaters

Tata Hexa XM 7 Seaters

Rs. 13.85 Lakh *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Get On Road Price

The XM variant is the second variant in Hexa line up and powered by 2.2 litre VARICOR 400 diesel engine mated to an 6-speed manual transmission. The XM trim sells at an on road price of Rs 16.75 lakhs and get features such as Remote central locking, sunglass holder and Rear wiper

Tata Hexa XM 7 Seaters

Tata Hexa XM 7 Seaters Key Features

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
  • Driver and passenger airbags
  • Parking Sensors
  • Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
  • Projector headlamps
  • Touch screen infotainment system
Engine Name 2.2 litre VARICOR 400
Cubic Capacity 2179 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 400 Nm
Power 154 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front wheel drive
Transmission Manual
Number Of Gears 6
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency N/A
Front Suspension Double Wishbone type with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension Coil spring type 5 link rigid axle suspension

Tata Hexa Other Variants

Diesel

Other Tata Cars