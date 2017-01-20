  5. XE 7 Seater

The XE is a base variant in Hexa line up and is powered by a 2.2 litre VARICOR 320 diesel engine with BS4 emission norms. The unit is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and gets features such as remote central locking, front & rear power windows and chrome interior handles

Tata Hexa XE 7 Seater Key Features

  • Projector headlamps
  • Audio system with 6 speakers
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
  • Manual air conditioner
  • Cabin lamps at front and rear
  • Driver and passenger airbags
Engine Name 2.2 litre VARICOR 320
Cubic Capacity 2179 cc
Number Of Cylinders 4
Valves Per Cylinder 4
Cylinder Configuration Inline
Torque 320 Nm
Power 148 hp
Valve Train DOHC
Drive Train Front wheel drive
Transmission Manual
Number Of Gears 5
Steering Type EPS
Fuel Type Diesel
Micro Hybrids No
Certified Fuel Efficiency N/A
Front Suspension Double Wishbone type with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension Coil spring type 5 link rigid axle suspension

